State police seeking suspect for child rape

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl.

In addition to the rape, NBC reports say the suspect inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions over the course of two years.

It has been reported that Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant for the arrest of Erick Becerril-Perez.

Police reported that the rape occurred on Dec. 28. It was reported that Becerril-Perez fled the scene after committing the heinous crime.

NBC reports that on Jan. 7, the teen girl and her mother went to the police barracks at Avondale and reported the incident.

Becerril-Perez is described as 5’10’’ and weighs 165 pounds. He is described as a white Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair.

If you or someone you know has any information about Becerril-Perez, you are urged to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Avondale barracks at 610-268-2022. You can also call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) with any information.

All calls will remain anonymous, and a cash reward is being offered.