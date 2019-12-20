Things are getting seriously delicious on the Main Line. Restaurant Group partners Justin Weathers and Executive Chef Joseph Monnich’s latest culinary endeavor is opening today, and Philadelphians will definitely recognize the familiar and popular establishment.

Stove and Tap’s second location in Malvern is now open

Stove and Tap is setting up shop in Malvern, and the brand’s second location is set to be bigger and tastier than ever. The new 7,500 square foot venue will feature 188 seats, a 40-foot interior bar, five areas for special events, a covered patio and a 25-foot exterior bar along with an extensive food and drink selection. The new hotspot was supposed to open earlier this year, but after an incident with a paving truck, the opening was pushed back to late 2019. Even with the setback, both Weathers and Monnich are thrilled to finally allow Philadelphians and hungry travelers from all over the opportunity to dive headfirst into this dining haven.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Stove and Tap Malvern – our second Stove and Tap location and our first new restaurant since we founded the Stove and Co. Restaurant Group,” said Weathers in a release. “Chef and his culinary team will bring our signature and beloved American classic favorites to a new area of the Main Line, while we fire up new dishes from our in-house smoker, wood-fired grill and wood-fired oven. We have been working on Stove and Tap Malvern since 2018 and faced some big setbacks, including a truck driving through our wall as we prepared to open earlier in 2019. Now we are ready to rock and we can’t wait to serve our new community and offer a great destination for food, drink and quality service.”

According to the release, the main mission for Stove and Tap is to provide fresh, local and delicious ingredients that deliver a product tailored for the community it serves along with scratch-made American classics and chef-driven dishes that drive a seasonal menu, craft cocktails, great American wines and a beer list that highlights local and nationally celebrated brews.

The new location will feature some Stove and Tap menu favorites, but the new menu will differ slightly based on the building, equipment and community needs. Highlights from Executive Chef Joseph Monnich’s menu include seafood gumbo (with rock shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish and okra), a brisket flatbread (with cheddar, parmesan, blue cheese, pickled red onion and horseradish), mac and cheese (with brisket ends, cavatappi and cheddar parmesan), pimento grilled cheese (with jalapeño bacon, smoked tomato and b&b pickles), old school fried chicken (with coleslaw, parker house rolls and spiced honey) and much, much more.

Hungry guests can also pair their meal with an extensive variety of choices from the bar menu featuring craft cocktails, local and national beer, American wines and boozy shakes. Drink highlights include a maple old fashioned, lincoln sidecar and a selection of rotating boozy milkshakes that will include standard flavors like spiked vanilla and chocolate, as well as bigger and bolder selections like Nutting But the Best with Skrewball peanut butter whiskey and Godiva dark chocolate liquor.

If you come for the menu selections, you’ll stay for the atmosphere. The vibe for Stove and Tap’s second location can be summed up in three words: cozy, chic and rustic, with a lot of American pieces, wood, metal and even taxidermy worked into the mix. “Yes, there will, of course, be the large taxidermy bear like the famous bear at Landsdale. It wouldn’t be Stove and Tap without him,” adds Weathers.

According to the release, Stove and Tap Malvern will also feature four large-format banquets for large party dining and five potential areas for semi-private party dining, special events and corporate parties. The outside patio will feature two fire pits and a u-shaped outdoor 25-foot long bar, and by spring 2020, an upscale and well-done beer garden vibe that will bring the look and feel of gardens from Center City to the Suburbs.

For more information on Stove and Tap Malvern (245 Lancaster Ave.), visit stoveandtap.com