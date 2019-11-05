SUV, car collides with school bus in West Philly

Crews in West Philly freed a 19-year-old woman from under a parked yellow school bus Tuesday morning after two cars collided with the bus in what appeared to be a chain-reaction crash.

NBC reports that a large group of firefighters responded to the scene just after the crash, which happened at 11:10 a.m. on Chestnut Street near 59th Street.

It was reported that one vehicle, an SUV, was wedged under the stopped school bus on the left-hand shoulder of Chestnut Street, according to NBC. Additionally, a sedan appeared to have also crashed in the back of the bus.

At this time, there has been no word or injuries, though the woman who was rescued was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. It wasn’t clear if there were students on the bus at the time of the crash.