Sylvester Stallone surprised high school students at ‘Rocky’ statue

Some high school students who visited Philadelphia’s iconic “Rocky” statue during a recent tour of the city got more than they expected when Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa, showed up.

“When the students first arrived at the museum, they went to the statue, and somebody said, ‘Hey, you just missed Sylvester Stallone,’” Eastside High School’s Culinary Arts, Hospitality, and Tourism School (CAHTS) Principal Edgard Nieves told ABC.

Nieves added, “Nobody believed he was there, and then two black SUVs pulled up. A window rolled down and it was Rocky asking the kids what school they all went to. When they said Eastside in Paterson, N.J., he got out and did a video and pictures with the students.”

ABC reports that Stallone was in the area to film some promotional videos in the same area as the statues.

Stallone shared the interaction on his Instagram, captioning the video as “And moments later, suddenly appeared some of the GREATEST fans in the world! I’m a lucky man thanks to you guys! #KeepPunching”

The video had over 800,000 views on Wednesday.

Eileen Shafter, Paterson Superintendent of Schools, shared a statement thanking Stallone, saying:

“As Paterson Superintendent of Schools, I want to personally thank Mr. Stallone for taking a few moments to spend time with our students. His example reminds everyone that a gesture of kindness and caring can make a world of difference in how a person feels. And what he did this week in Philadelphia made all of us here in Paterson feel terrific. Mr. Stallone’s’ movie career began with his story that reminded everyone that there is a champion within each of us, and that is a message that resonates with the students and families of Paterson Public Schools. Mr. Stallone is welcome to come visit us here at Paterson Public Schools anytime.”