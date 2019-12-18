Sometimes you just want to take a break from the hustle and bustle and see what exciting events there are outside of the city limits. During the holidays, Lehigh Valley is certainly the place to be, and with Chrismas right around the corner now is the perfect time to take the scenic trip to this popular holiday destination. This picturesque valley is the ultimate ‘country-side’ Christmas option and there is plenty to do for the whole family. Here is everything going on for the 2019 holiday season in the Lehigh Valley.

Take a trip to the Lehigh Valley before the holiday season ends

Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt is a part of Christmas City, the top holiday spot in Lehigh Valley – and there certainly is a reason so many people flock here year after year. This magnificent festive wonderland has been home to plenty of fun family-friendly activities and has even been named one of the top holiday markets in the world. Christkindlmarkt features live glass blowing, plenty of one-of-a-kind purchases for last-minute gifts, live music, tasty treats and much, much more.

Weekends now – Dec. 23, SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, free, christmascity.org

Winter Lights Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

The spectacular light show at the Lehigh Valley Zoo features over 1.1 million twinkling lights that will dazzle anyone of any age during this holiday season. At the stunning event, there is also warm hot cocoa, cozy fire pits and Koziar’s Christmas Village. Koziar’s has been a family favorite for 70 years, and this season certainly promises not to disappoint.

Now – Dec. 30, times vary, Lehigh Valley Zoo, 5150 Game Preserve Rd., Schnecksville, prices vary, lvzoo.org

Historic Bethlehem Holiday Tours

Take a tour of the historic and scenic city of Bethlehem and enjoy dancing holiday lights and gorgeously decorated trees while doing so during one of Lehigh Valley’s most popular holiday events. After finishing up with the main tour, guests can then check out the Christmas City walking tour led by colonial-dressed guides and become immersed in stories on why candles line each window of Historic Bethlehem, plus the story of the famous Bethlehem Star.

Check out historicbethlehem.org for times, locations and prices of the various tours.

Peepfest

Peepfest is a must for the end of the holiday season. When New Year’s comes around families wonder what fun activities they can do with their kiddos. Peepfest is the perfect answer: the two-day event features a 4-foot, 9-inch tall, 400-pound, giant yellow light-up PEEP and plenty of the other sweet treats to go around.

Dec. 30-31, 10 am – 5:30 pm, SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, free, discoverlehighvalley.com