It’s the holiday season, and in the City of Brotherly Love there is plenty to do to get even the biggest scrooges into a festive spirit. This year all around Philadelphia there are jolly happenings, nestled away winter wonderlands and plenty of yule-tide spots ready to heat up the fun in the cold weather— you just have to know where the magic happens. Here are the top spots around the city to get Philadelphians into the holiday spirit.

The top holiday bars in Philadelphia for the 2019 season

Yule Lodge at Butcher Bar

Head to Center City hotspot Butcher Bar this season to indulge in their new winter pop-up, the Yule Lodge. Butcher’s Yule Lodge is located in their heated and covered patio bar and decked out with cozy decorations making its alluring and comfortable atmosphere just as tasty as the food. Speaking of food, Philadelphians can munch on all of Butcher Bar’s popular dishes from their main menu while there, including the Hunter’s Trough featuring an assortment of house-made sausages, Korean short ribs, house-smoked bacon and much more. With the new bar comes a new cocktail list full of delicious seasonal options and colorful additions as well. Cocktails include a Smoked Black Cherry Manhattan (made with Bulleit Rye, carpano antica, black cherry and chocolate bitters), the Winterberry (made with fresh blood orange, pomegranate juice and prosecco), the Moose Milk (made with vodka, Fernet Branca and Irish cream) and The Ron Swanson Special (made with 16 year Lagavulin old fashioned and housemade jerky.) The Yule Lodge will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch, and is also available to reserve for holiday parties and special events.

2034 Chestnut St., butcherbarphilly.com

Craftsman Row Saloon

Walking into Craftsman Row Saloon around this time of year is like waltzing into a winter wonderland. Craftsman is decked out this season with ornaments, lights, over 5,000 feet of garland and a festively delicious holiday libation menu. Featured cocktails include the Elf Help Book (made with gin, elderflower, thyme and sparkling wine), Santa Bae Bae (made with citrus vodka, amaro, cranberry and rosemary), 100% That Grinch (made with coquito, rum and holiday spices) and more. There will also be a few tasty non-alcoholic options for guests to sip on including St Nick’s Cookies (made with chocolate chip infused milk and local Bassetts vanilla ice cream), and the Fluffy Snowman (made with Bassetts Vanilla ice cream, crushed pretzel rods and fluff and garnished with candy canes, cookies, marshmallows and a crushed peppermint rim.)

112 S 8th St., craftsmanrowsaloon.com

Tinsel

Tinsel is back for its third festive season in Philadelphia. The popular pop-up made major waves last year, and in 2019, the Christmas-clad establishment has taken their jolly happenings up another notch. The bar, which has been called a mecca meeting place for the “Christmas-obsessed” features an assortment of delightful drink options. Tasty sips include the Gingerbread Man (featuring Northbound Rye and housemade gingerbread syrup), Through the CandyCane Forest (featuring Pinnacle vodka, DeKuyper peppermint schnapps and chocolate), Let it Snow (featuring Jim Beam Double Oak and maple syrup), and a variety of festive beers on draft including Tröegs Mad Elf. Guests can also sip on select cocktails from a holiday ornament cup and take it home as a holiday keepsake.

116 S 12th St., facebook.com/Tinselphilly

Miracle at In The Valley and Laurel

In the Valley (ITV) has brought back their holiday pop-up bar again this year as part of the Miracle family of Christmas- themed pop-up bars around the country and now, popular hotspot Laurel is joining in on the fun as well. According to the release, ITV will be reimagined with holiday flourishes, festive flair, and an exclusive holiday menu while simultaneously, the heated garden outside of Laurel will also transform into a winter wonderland (think: flannel blankets, fire pits and string lighting galore). ITV will feature a delicious variety of Tiki-themed holiday cocktails for everyone to enjoy including the Kris Kringle Colada (made with Jamaican rum, amaro, allspice liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice and cream of coconut) the Papa Noel (made with blanco tequila, apricot brandy, lime juice, pineapple juice, orgeat and cardamom bitters) and much, much more. Those dining at Laurel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are also invited to enjoy a complementary Miracle nightcap in the restaurant’s garden following their meal.

1615 E Passyunk Ave and 1617 E Passyunk Ave, itvphilly.com