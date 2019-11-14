Vigil held for 10-year-old fighting for his life

Last week, a ten-year-old boy was shot in the head on his way home from school.

The ten-year-old boy, Semaj O’Branty, was shot on November 6, while walking home from school in the Frankford area of Philly.

On Wednesday night, church members held a prayer vigil for the boy who is still in the hospital. Before they made it to the scene, church members walked and sang arm in arm.

ABC reports that Semaj O’Branty, is in bad shape and may not be able to walk again.

Captain John Walker, with the Philadelphia Police Department, told ABC that, “We haven’t gotten many tips at this point. We’re concerned about that.” And the suspect driving the red Pontiac G6 is still at large.

However, the boy’s uncle has been charged. He returned fire at the Pontiac.

The uncle’s name is 22, year-old, Ernest Richardson. ABC reports that his charges include: possession of an instrument of crime and violations of the uniform firearms act and recklessly endangering another person.

Police reported that the shooting was drug-related.

Walker told ABC that, “We’re hopeful with the amount of people who showed up here tonight. We’re hopeful for more energy and to try to get these people off the street.”

Anyone with tips is urged to call Philly PD at 215-686-TIPS.

Sadly, this is not the first case of children suffering from gun violence-related issues within the past few weeks. O’Branty and another 11-month-old child are in the hospital recovering from gunfire, but other children did not make it.

Nikolette Rivera was shot by men targeting her father. Leslie Woodson was killed and shot by his half-brother, in West Philly. Damaya Alcindor and Maxilla Alcindor, sisters, were allegedly killed by their mother.