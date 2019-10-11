What to check out this weekend at POST

Every year the Philadelphia Open Studio Tour gives art-hungry Philadelphians the chance to step behind the scenes, get an inside look and become part of the action at an impressive number of studios and workshops. The artists vary by year, but the quality does not. Every annual edition of the POST program offers a unique outlook and one-of-a-kind access, and with 2019 being the 20th anniversary of the tour, this year promises to be the best one yet.

POST happens over the course of two weekends, and each day highlights a different area of the city (Oct 12, South; Oct. 13, Northeast; Oct. 19, Northwest; and Oct. 20 West). The self-guided tour is free for all who are interested, and since POST is the largest open studio tour in the region, taking advantage of this behind-the-scenes event is highly recommended for all art lovers and culture connoisseurs.

With a plethora of visits, hands-on demonstrations, workshops, artist talks, discussions, receptions, guided tours, featured exhibitions and more, it can be a bit overwhelming when choosing what stops to check out. This weekend will feature plenty of rich and diverse artists to choose from, but here are a few highlights to help make narrowing down where to go that much easier.

Theresa Rose

Rose is a Philly-centered artist who draws inspiration from the City of Brotherly Love. Rose’s mixed media work takes all of the incredible attributes from an energetic urban environment and uses the landscape in a playful and insightful way. Check it out: Oct. 12, 1241 Carpenter Street Studios1241 Carpenter Street Studio 111

Judy Gelles

Gelles’ work is described as interesting, accessible and relatable. Over the course of the past decade, Gelles has worked on many incredible projects including the “Fourth Grade Project” where Gelles interviewed and photographed more than 300 fourth grade students from a wide range of economic and cultural backgrounds around the world. Check it out: Oct. 12, Society Hill, 642 Pine St.

Cindy Stockton Moore

Moore’s POST stop will take place in a residential historic home, making her artwork truly unique. Moore uses mixed media and architectural elements, domestic artifacts and large-scale works on paper to showcase her talent.

Check it out: Oct. 13, Installing at Glen Foerd on the Delaware, 5001 Grant Ave.

Samantha Simpson

Simpson’s impressive work has been shown on national and international platforms. Simpson utilizes ink and watercolor to create bright and vibrant works of art on paper and Simpson’s personal studio will be open for POST. Check it out: Oct. 13, Samantha Simpson Studio, 612 N. American St.

Andrea Mihalik

Mihalik’s eclectic and fun works of art feature vintage chairs all made by hand. According to her website, Mihalik utilizes old world techniques of upholsterers of a by-gone era, and uses only the highest quality sustainable materials for her work. Check it out: Oct. 13, MAKEN NORTH, 3525 I StreetStudio 315

All participating studios and workspaces will be open from 12 pm-6 pm on assigned tour days. For more information visit philopenstudios.org