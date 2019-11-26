What to do when your SEPTA key card expires this weekend

Some SEPTA cards are set to expire on Saturday, according to the transit agency.

Commuters can find out if their key card is among those to expire by checking the expiration date printed on the front of the card.

SEPTA suggests that customers should register their key cards online so that users can transport the remaining balance. To register cards online, users can visit septakey.org or dial the customer call center at (855) 567-3782.

Customers who are replacing expiring cards will receive a $4.95 credit for the new card fee by registering their card online within 30 days of their purchase.

According to SEPTA, customers with expiring cards have the following options:

• Use the remaining Travel Wallet funds or unused one-day pass on your card, and then purchase a new card at any station Fare Kiosk, SEPTA Sales Location, or at one of more than 500 External Retail Network locations

• With a registered Key Card, transfer your current Travel Wallet balance or unused one-day pass at one of nine SEPTA sales locations, which are listed at septa.org.

• Transfer your Travel Wallet balance or unused one-day pass by calling the SEPTA Key Customer Call Center at (855) 567-3782 or visiting septakey.org.

• For TransPass customers, purchase your next Weekly or Monthly TransPass on a new Key Card at any station Fare Kiosk, SEPTA sales location, or through the External Retail Network.