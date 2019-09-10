Grills will be fired, sauces will be slung and burgers will be flipped this Sunday at the highly anticipated 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl, presented by Jim Beam. The Burger Brawl features over 60 top restaurants from around the region all competing for bragging rights and the coveted prize of best burger in Philadelphia, and everyone is invited out to join in on all of the tasty fun.

What to expect this year at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl

The Burger Brawl is a delicious tradition in the City of Brotherly Love, and this year is filled with major changes: The event is now held at the Navy Yard, and instead of being held in the beginning of the summer the juicy extravaganza will now be held in the fall. This year, all proceeds will go directly to feed literacy through the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia Burger Brawl is back again with two exciting changes — an all-new date in the fall and an all-new, even larger location at Navy Yard Philadelphia,” said festival founder Rob Wasserman in a release. “We are ready to bring on the sizzle as we help feed literacy and support underserved elementary schools in Philadelphia. This year we are proud to have support from 60-plus restaurants that will bring their culinary talents and passion to the Navy Yard. Be prepared to come hungry as they wow us again at the grills. While nothing beats walking away with Burger Brawl bragging rights, we are all actually winners as we raise tens of thousands of dollars together for an amazing cause near and dear to our hearts.”

Hungry guests who attend the Brawl this Sunday can indulge in all-you-can-eat samples of the best burgers the area has to offer from top spots such as Barbuzzo, BurgerFi, Craftsman Row, Milk Boy, Outlaw’s Burger Barn & Creamery, PJ Clarke’s, Prohibition Tap Room, Twenty Manning, Tredici Enoteca, Village Whiskey, Yards Brewing Company and many more. All burger lovers will get to vote for their favorite bite, and there will also be a panel of judges voting and awarding the burger connoisseurs with first, second and third place prizes. Each burger is hand-crafted with care, and is either made with unique flavors, colorful spins on classic ingredients or just with incredible technique — perhaps even all three.

On top of the burger competition, Jim Beam is also presenting the Cutthroat Cocktail Competition at the Brawl, where all participating restaurants and bars are invited to compete with their own creative use of Jim Beam Black, a premium 86-proof, double-aged bourbon that spends eight years in new charred, white-oak barrels. According to the release, the Killer Cocktail competition will take place within the Jim Beam Bourbon Lounge at the event and Jim Beam representatives will select the cocktail competition winner. All burger samples will be paired with one of the killer cocktails.

On top of the competitions, the Burger Brawl will also feature live music from the Beasley Radio Group’s family of stations, with talent on hand from 93.3 WMMR, 95.7 Ben FM, 102 WMGK, 97.5 Fanatic and WXTU.

There are a few ticket options available on the official website including general admission ($45-$50), which offers access beginning at 2 p.m., one free beverage, unlimited burger samples and free parking; and VIP ($100) which offers early access from 1 p.m., access to the VIP Lounge, open bar, unlimited burger samples and free parking. Children ages 10 and under can enter for free and do not need a ticket.

To learn more about the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl visit phillyburgerbrawl.com