Like a ray of sunshine on a chilly afternoon, National Hot Toddy Day is coming in to help all Philadelphians beat the winter blues. All around the City of Brotherly Love, top spots will be serving up piping hot cups of their own variation of the popular hot toddy and Metro has the scoop on where you should head to celebrate the holiday on Jan. 11.

Where to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day 2020 in Philadelphia

Art in the Age

The popular tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop will be serving up their own variation for National Hot Toddy Day, the Tea Blossom Toddy. The Tea Blossom ($14) boats a blooming tea flower and is made with Kinsey Rye Whiskey, Runamok Jasmine Infused Maple Syrup, Crude Rizzo (grapefruit and rosemary) bitters and expressed grapefruit peel. If you want something a little more simple, Philadelphians can also sip on the House Hot Toddy ($10)this Saturday made with Kinsey Rye Whiskey, honey, lemon juice, fresh brewed tea and cinnamon bitters.

116 N 3rd St., artintheage.com

Square 1682

Head to the Center City hotspot on National Hot Toddy Day to indulge in their McPoyle’s Milk Punch named after a family from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The Milk Punch is made with bourbon, Luxardo Cherry, cran-apple chai tea, and milk and will be available on Saturday for $13.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

What better way to enjoy a hot toddy than with an amazing view of Logan Square? Assembly Rooftop Lounge is offering their own variation of the spirited libation this weekend, the Hot Dotty. The Hot Dotty features Monkey Shoulder Scotch, fresh ginger, lemon, honey, hot water, and Laphroaig Mist. Sip on this cup of goodness by one of Assembly’s firepits or while overlooking the Art Museum.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., assemblyrooftop.com

The Twisted Tail

Philadelphians looking to sip on a piping hot Hot Toddy can head to The Twisted Tail in Headhouse Square to quench their thirst. The Twisted Tail’s Hot Toddy will be served for $8 and is made with Jim Beam, hot tea and lemon.

509 S 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Ocean Prime

Looking for a fancy variation of a hot toddy on National Hot Toddy Day? No problem. Philadelphians who head to Ocean Prime this Saturday can indulge in their Philadelphia Woodford Reserve Hot Toddy featuring honey water and fresh lemon simple syrup. The acclaimed hotspot participated in bourbon blending workshops with Woodford Reserve to create this one-of-a-kind selection, and it will be available on the spirited holiday for $13.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Red Owl Tavern

The Old City hotspot will be serving up the deal of the day offering a $5 Hot Toddy on National Hot Toddy Day garnished with lemon, cloves and a cinnamon stick. Guests can sit by the front windows and sip their treat while enjoying the spectacular views of Independence Hall.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com