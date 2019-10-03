Although the fall season is full of pumpkin, cinnamon and warm beverages, let’s all take a moment to have a little fiesta. October 4th is officially National Taco Day, and there are so many tasty creations to try in the City of Brotherly Love. From authentic selections to multi-cultural infused options, there truly is something for everyone. Here is where you should celebrate National Taco Day in Philadelphia.

Where to celebrate National Taco Day 2019 in Philadelphia

Café Ynez

Head to Point Breeze to check out this one-of-a-kind BYOB Mexican eatery and indulge in their Cochinita Pibil tacos for National Taco Day. The specialty tacos are made with pork shoulder that has been marinated and cooked for 12 hours, topped with white onions, cilantro and taco salsa, and wrapped in soft corn tortillas. Philadelphians can enjoy the specialty tacos all day for $6. Other savory taco options at Café Ynez include Taco de Camarones ($13) with shrimp, adobo, shallots, radish, red cabbage and cheese, and soft tacos ($9) with a choose-your-own protein option featuring pico de gallo, cotija and smoked jalapeño salsa.

2025 Washington Ave., cafeynez.com

Rebel Taco at The Bourse

Head down to Old City’s gourmet food hall to celebrate National Taco Day with authentic Mexican tacos from Rebel Taco. Delicious options include juicy barbacoa, flavorful shrimp, pico de gallo and much more. Rebel Taco makes their handmade tortillas, sauces, and salsa from scratch daily, and on October 4th all “Americano” taco extras (sour cream, lettuce etc.) will be free for all hungry Philadelphians.

111 S Independence Mall E, theboursephilly.com

Takorean at The Bourse

If you want to celebrate National Taco Day with a multi-cultural twist, Takorean is your one-stop-shop on October 4th. Philadelphians can try three Korean infused tacos from the popular eatery for just $7 and mix and match as they please. Tasty options include sweet chili marinated chicken, hoisin sauce caramelized tofu, kimchi, Guakamole with ginger and rice vinegar, lime crema and much more.

111 S Independence Mall E, theboursephilly.com

Central Taco and Tequila

The popular spot is throwing down in a big way for National Taco Day. Central Taco and Tequila is already known for their creative dishes and variety of taco options, and they are truly taking it up a notch for the delicious holiday. Tasty taco options include their Oaxacan steak taco with seared flank, garlic-jalapeño chimichurri, queso fresco and pickled red onion; veggie taco with roasted broccoli, squash, brussels sprouts, onion, carrots and potatoes topped with a goat cheese crema and spicy pecan chipotle salsa; plus other favorites such as their Korean short rib, coconut shrimp or spicy crispy chicken. Central will be offering a special $1 taco along with their regular list of 11 taco offerings on October 4th.

350 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ, centraltandt.com