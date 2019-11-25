Where to shop in Philly for Small Business Saturday

If Black Friday madness isn’t your idea of enjoyable holiday shopping, try staying in your neighborhood for Small Business Saturday. Boutiques and other retailers throughout the city are offering amazing discounts, free gifts with purchase and fun in-store celebrations. Here are seven shops to visit this Saturday.

Alice Alexander

Take advantage of rare and significant savings on this East Falls-based sustainable clothing brand. Sign up for their mailing list via their website to gain access to online discounts valid through Small Business Saturday. Save 15 percent on orders $150 or more, and 30 percent off when you spend $450 or more. Alice Alexander makes size-inclusive sustainable clothing designed to be staples in your wardrobe. Check out their Bessie Adventure Jacket ($315) and merino wool Claire dress ($280). Don’t delay because these discounts are only available through Nov. 30.

Shop online via alicealexander.co

Verde

Stock up on holiday gifts and a few treats for yourself. Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran’s boutique Verde will be giving away their classic Philadelphia tote bag (a $26 value) when you spend $100 or more. Head to Verde to shop for chocolates from Marcie Blaine, jewelry, clothing and more. The same promotion will also be available at their homeware and gift boutique Open House (107 S 13th St.) right across the street.

108 S 13th St., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., verdephiladelphia.com

Spiral Bookcase

Head to this magical and cozy bookshop in Manayunk for a full day of giveaways, expert gift advice and snacks. Start the day with “Bookish Brunch” treats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A few local authors will be guest booksellers for the day to give gift recommendations and help you find your next great read. The bookshop is giving away treat bags with every purchase as well as special gifts at other gift levels, including a Spiral notepad when you spend $25 and a $15 gift card when you spend $75. The fun doesn’t end on Saturday. These deals will also be valid on Sunday Dec. 1 while supplies last.

112 Cotton St., 10 a.m.-8 p.m., spiralbookcase.com

Jet Wine Bar

Attention wine lovers: this is the shopping deal for you. Jet Wine Bar has an BOGO special on their carryout wines on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Buy one bottle of wine for purchase and get one free. If you take advantage of the deal to stock up on four bottles, Jet will also give you a free wine tote to carry everything home. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for wine as holiday gifts or pick out a few bottles to serve at your holiday parties this season.

1525 South St., 12 p.m.-1 a.m., jetwinebar.com

Little Apple

The adorable Manayunk boutique stocks everything you need for thoughtful presents and funny gifts. They sell a delightfully curated selection that encompasses everything from stationary and candles to sassy socks. Take advantage of scoring gifts with purchase, gift cards from neighboring businesses and free Manayunk tote bags while supplies last.

4361 Main St., 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., thelittleapplestore.com

Art in the Age

This boutique sells the things you need to shake, stir and everything in-between. Find delicious and unusual spirits, cordials and cocktail supplies at eclectic barware store Art in the Age in Old City. Shop for the drink enthusiasts in your life while getting the chance to sampling a few of their own concoctions. You also get to walk away with a little gift for yourself. Spend $100 to get a free branded tote bag this Saturday.

116 N 3rd St., 12 p.m.-8 p.m., artintheage.com

Kin Boutique

Visit ultra fashionable boutique Kin in Washington Square for some major deals, including splurging on a new coat or jacket. All outerwear is 40 percent off on Saturday only. The boutique carries a range of brands, including Austrailian clothing labels, so you’ll find unique pieces you won’t see anywhere (or on anyone) else.

1014 Pine St., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., shop-kin.com