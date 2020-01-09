It’s time to truly wine down Philadelphia—- the highly anticipated opening of Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico’s latest hotspot, Wine Dive is almost here. Sure, there are a lot of spots around the City of Brotherly Love that serve up a variety of wines from around the world— but no restaurant or bar is doing it quite like this. Wine Dive is meant to be a bit more eclectic and a fun passageway for thirsty Philadelphians to widen their oenophilia palette, and also indulge in other colorful cocktail creations and decadent menu options.

Wine Dive is a funky haven for all libation lovers

Instead of the normal (and almost stuffy) atmosphere most high-class eateries exude, Wine Dive is here to break the mold and offer a completely relaxing, let-your-hair-down environment for all.

Not a wine drinker? Not a problem. Despite the name, the new South Street destination will offer beer, cocktails (which is said to also be a huge focus for Wine Dive) and plenty of tasty treats to munch on making it the perfect destination for every group member’s palette.

“We’re a funky wine shop serving up delicious yet inexpensive burgers, chicken sandos and big salads. Wine Dive is an interactive spot blending retail and hospitality in one. You’ll be able to walk in and buy a great bottle of wine, champagne, cider or beer while grabbing a drink from our list of wines & cocktails. We plan on offering a deep list of wine by the glass as well as a heavy focus on cocktails at affordable prices. They’ll be a jukebox and plenty of seats at our bar to relax over our sangria and Paloma section of the menu. Not into wine but just want a beer, no worries we’ll have that too,” said Owner Chris Fetfatzes in a release.

Wine Dive is opening next to Fetfatzes and Annechiarico’s other popular spot, The Cambridge which also recently underwent their own set of renovations a few months ago. The affordable list of both libation and food options spans from over a wide variety of wine (including natural and sangria, most of which can be bought in their shop by the bottle), 45 different types of cans/bottles of beer, seltzers, ciders, sake, “campy, fun and well balanced” cocktails from Eillen Heasly, shot combo specials, buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, nachos, crunchy chickpeas, crab rangoon, a plethora of bar snacks, a raclette grilled cheese (if you didn’t get a raclette this go around at Christmas Village now is your chance), and much, much more.

Each day of the week at Wine Dive will also feature delectable deals and specials, including Manhattan Mondays with $10 barrel-aged Manhattans, Pony up Wednesdays offering a burger, beer and shot for $10, Saber Sundays featuring a wide range of glass pours of bubbly, champagne, prosecco and sparkling whites, and more specials set on the rest of the days of the week.

According to the release, other special offerings include bi-weekly free wine tasting Wednesdays from 6 pm-8 pm, late-night Friday tastings from 9 pm-11 pm, DJ’s spinning live music, paintings, varietal themed events, champagne themed -wine and craft themed nights, drink and draws and much more.

Philadelphians can check out this cool, funky and inviting space chock full of intricate design elements and one-of-a-kind features beginning this Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 am. Wine Dive (1506 South St.) will be open 7 days a week from 11 am-2 am.