Woman killed kids and man before shooting herself

Monday night, a woman shot and killed her two young daughters and the man she was involved with before attempting to take her own life in Northeast Philly.

NBC reported that incident occurred in the 6300 blocks of Hegerman Street in the Tacony.

At around 9:50 p.m., a neighbor called the police after reporting gunfire coming from the home, NBC reports.

ABC reported that the 28-year-old woman, now identified as Damyrra Jones Alcindor, allegedly shot her 38-year-old husband, Max Alcindor, her 4-year-old daughter Maxilla, and her 10-month-old daughter Damaya. The man who was shot was allegedly the father of one of the girls.

The man died on the scene, but both of the children were alive and brought to the St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where they later died.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told outlets that it is “clearly tragic that there were children involved in this. It’s never easy seeing a child with a gunshot wound. The officers who responded blocked every intersection on the way to the hospital, doing everything they could in an effort to help save their lives.” Coulter also mentioned how some officers that were on the scene cried.

The lone survivor is Alcindor. Reports say that she was found outside the home on top of the gun. Officials have described the incident as a murder-suicide.

ABC reports that Alcindor confessed to the shooting while in the ambulance on her way to the hospital.

The woman was taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, and she is in critical condition. Outlets report that she was undergoing tests on Tuesday morning.

It has not been made clear where in the home the shooting took place. There is also no word on what sparked the incident, but it was reported by multiple outlets that police had not been to the home before.

Homicide Captain Jason Smith told ABC that Alcindor purchased the gun legally prior to the shooting.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.