Woman stabs husband with nail clippers

A man in a Millville, NJ, mobile-home park, is dead after being stabbed multiple times. The victim was stabbed at least once with nail clippers.

The victim has been identified as Axel Torres, 35.

The victim was found in the front yard of a home in Country Meadows Estates, around the 2300 block of S. 2nd Street, according to NBC.

It was reported that he was found unconscious with stab wounds, right before 1 AM ET.

There was a stab wound on his leg, which outlets report were inflicted by the metal file attached to nail clippers.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He later died.

According to NBC, Millville cops arrested the victim’s wife, 30-year-old Kathleen Ayala.

It was reported that the couple was arguing before the incident escalated into the stabbing. Court documents report that Ayala was trying to scare her husband but did not mean to kill him.

NBC reports that three different neighbors called 911. NBC acquired the calls via a public information request and each person who called said there were efforts to give Torres CPR before the paramedics arrived.

Ayala has been charged with murder. It was reported that she is being held in the Cumberland County jail.