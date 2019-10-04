Yuengling and Hershey’s partnered up to debut a special limited-edition beer 

Two iconic local brands have joined forces to create a drink all beer lovers, chocolate eaters and adults-of-age will love. America’s oldest brewery Yuengling and everyone’s favorite dessert utopia Hershey’s recently announced the unveiling of a special limited-edition beer—–their new Chocolate Porter. This 4.7% ABV brew mixes Yuengling’s nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey’s chocolate using caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delightful finish. The delicious drink will be available from mid-October to Valentine’s Day just in time for the holiday season.

Metro sat down with Wendy Yuengling, a member of the Yuengling family’s 6th generation to get more insight on the limited-addition treat.

How did the idea to collaborate with Hershey’s on this special limited-edition beer come about?

It was pretty simple; America loves beer, and America loves chocolate. As America’s Oldest Brewery, we figured what better way to celebrate 190 years of brewing tradition than to combine two iconic Pennsylvania brands, Yuengling and Hershey’s, with a unique new product for consumers to enjoy. We are constantly listening to our fans and saw an opportunity to delight consumers with a unique spin on one of our oldest beers, Dark Brewed Porter.

What does the beer taste like and is it considered a ‘dessert beer’?

We wanted to create a fun, one-of-a-kind experience and this product is a collaboration of each company’s iconic recipes. For us, our Dark Brewed Porter, known for its caramel and dark roasted malts, was the perfect match for Hershey’s iconic chocolate. The smooth, rich taste and bold chocolate finish perfectly complement a variety of foods, whether savory or sweet.

How long will the beer be available for and where can it be purchased?

The limited-edition Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available on draft only starting in mid-October in bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana, and Kentucky, while supplies last.

What makes this beer special?

We spent about a year developing Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, combining the rich taste of our nearly 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the unmistakable taste of Hershey’s chocolate, whose ingredients are added to our Porter during its optimal brewing phase, creating a uniquely delicious treat for the fall and winter season. My sisters and I believe this limited-edition beer is ideal for those looking to indulge with a smooth, rich and chocolatey taste-experience to celebrate life’s most special occasions. The beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts.

